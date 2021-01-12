Pandemic puppy shortage: Shelters seeing record adoption numbers thanks to working from home

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Pet adoptions at the Central California SPCA are so popular that staff members say they are constantly fielding calls about puppies or kittens available.

“The last 6-8 months we have seen a lot more family-orientated adoptions going on and the puppies are always the first ones to go,” said the CCSPCA’s Michael Williams.

Williams says he has not seen this many people interested in adopting and is happy people are quarantining at home and expanding their families.

Cheryl Waterhouse, of the Dr. Waterhouse Veterinarian Hospital, said their office is also seeing a boost in patients.

“We are experiencing the same thing and who would have guessed that everyone would go out and get a dog, but I guess it’s the thing to do,” said Waterhouse.

With more people adopting. the demand for veterinarians are at an all-time high.

“But yes, we are seeing an increase of people coming in it’s crazy,” said Waterhouse.

Waterhouse said with more people buying or adopting puppies it is good to warn the owners about the dangers of puppy parvo.

“When you get a puppy and they say that they have had all of their shots what that means is that they have all of their vaccinations up until that time,” said Waterhouse.

According to the CCSPCA puppy parvo is very dangerous and can be fatal if a puppy catches it. Williams said parvo cases are high in the Central Valley, but there are ways to avoid getting it.

“Get them vaccinated and if he is not vaccinated don’t take him to the pet store, don’t take him to the dog park, don’t take him out walking on the sidewalk because he will get sick,” said Williams.