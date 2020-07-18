Pandemic means Fresno’s food trucks are busier than ever

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Food trucks are busier than ever lately – a taste of local restaurants and a way to give back and support local business.

“People still want to eat, right? So as restaurants shut down we see food trucks get more busy and it makes a lot of sense you know, it’s an outdoor thing,” said Mike Oz, creator and organizer of Fresno Street Eats.

Fresno Street Eats is a team that organizes food events in Fresno and is known for the annual Fresyes Fest. The manager at Cinnamon Roll Shack, Anelesli Trujillo, says Fresno Street Eats is a big reason why the food trucks are busier.

“We’ve been doing really good, due to Mike. Mike’s been helping us a lot – finding us places to go and stuff.”

Oz Says there’s demand and holds these “microevents” eight to ten times per week. Additionally, locations such as CrossCity Church and the Frappe House also welcome trucks to their lots.

“They just want to do something good for the community, you know, they want to give people a place to find a little bit of normalcy, you know, get something to eat and do it safely,” Oz said.

Food trucks were able to transition pretty easily to COVID-19 regulations – adding face coverings to safety and cleanliness practices already in place. Fresno resident, John Wheeler, who follows where the meals on wheels go says it’s his way of “going out to eat” as the pandemic rages.

“It’s difficult to go out to eat at restaurants, you can’t eat inside, so this is a great venue with trucks of all different kinds to eat outside and social distance, so, I think this is wonderful, it’s good for the businesses. It’s good for the people of Fresno and I think it’s a great idea.”

