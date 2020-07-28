Pandemic sees more shootings in Fresno, police figures show

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Seven shootings in less than four days in Fresno made for a violent weekend in the city, and police say an uptick in incidents came since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Of the seven shootings, two people were injured.

On Sunday evening near Friant Road and Copper Avenue in Fresno. According to the police department, one driver cut off another on their way back from Millerton Lake.

“The suspect vehicle pulled up on the left side of the victim vehicle, the passenger who is described as a male produced a shotgun and pointed that shotgun at the driver’s window of the victim’s vehicle and fired one shot,” said Sgt. Jeff LaBlue.

Hours before, there were shots fired near 9th Street and Floradora Avenue in Fresno. Police say there was a disturbance at a nearby apartment complex.

“The people who had shown up to interrupt this party ended up firing some rounds at the building,” said Sgt. LaBlue.

Sgt. LaBlue says, since the pandemic, they have seen an uptick in shootings with over 300 so far. This time last year, there were around 200.

“With early release going on we have more criminals on our streets that we’ve had in a long time, or convicted criminals I should say, and a lot of these people do have a violent past.”

Fresno Police Department took steps to curb shootings by boosting the number of officers on patrol and working with the new reform committee that was established after the death of George Floyd.

“They’re still in the planning stages, we have responded for their request for community-oriented policing, we’ve transitioned three different response teams into community-oriented policing teams but a big part of oriented policing is building relationships, learning your neighborhoods, learning the different areas and working with the public to give them the neighborhood that they want and a lot of the times that’s a crime-free neighborhood,” said Sgt. LaBlue.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police.

