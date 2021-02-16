Pandemic forces changes to Ash Wednesday in Catholic Diocese of Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – As Ash Wednesday approaches, many churches will be implementing changes this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Catholic Diocese of Fresno’s guidance, set by the Vatican, led them to change their method of applying ashes to parishioners.

“Instead of the imposition of ashes that we would normally do on the forehead, there will be a sprinkling of ashes on top of a person’s head,” explained Bishop Joseph V. Brennan. “Actually, that’s very much in line with old testament practice.”

Bishop Brennan added that mandated protocols, such as mask-wearing and temperature checks, will also be followed.