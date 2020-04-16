Pair of Tulare County nursing homes become hot spots for COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Eleven more residents at another Tulare County nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19. Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation facility is the second facility in Tulare County to be hit by the virus.

Lindsay Garden’s administration informed Tulare County Public Health immediately after observing symptomatic residents. Those residents were tested and an investigation began to identify the source.

Redwood Springs Health Center in Visalia was the first nursing facility in Tulare County reporting an outbreak of the virus. Currently, 106 residents have tested positive – along with 48 staff members and seven others. Eight deaths are linked to Redwood Springs. There is no evidence of cross-contamination between the facilities.

“The nursing homes are totally separate so they’d be completely different reasonings,” said Tulare County Health and Human Services’ Tammie Weyker-Adkins. “So we are doing a contact tracing investigation right now for how that might have occurred with Lindsay Gardens. The other residential facility is unknown of who brought that into their facility.”

Health officials say the safety and health of residents and workers at nursing facilities is a top priority.

“Tulare County Public Health is very concerned about these residential nursing facilities – skilled nursing facilities. We have weekly calls with them to ensure that they’re up to date on their guidelines and that they understand proper PPE protocols and so we are in this with them for sure.”

Tulare County health officials warn it could take take to track down the source of infection at Lindsay Gardens.

