SAN DIEGO, CA – SEPTEMBER 10: San Diego Padres players celebrate after beating the San Francisco Giants 6-1 in a baseball game at Petco Park on September 10, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – Friday’s San Diego Padres game against the San Francisco Giants has been postponed after a member of the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team.

“MLB will announce additional information regarding the status of our series with San Francisco as soon as possible,” the team said.

The Padres (29-17) beat the Giants (23-22) on Thursday, 6-1, giving the team its fifth straight win.

Players and coaches were on the field. The broadcast was on. Wonder if this could be a potential COVID outbreak https://t.co/JVhdMf7YOm — Julian Del Gaudio (@JulianDelGaudio) September 12, 2020