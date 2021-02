FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Kingsburg Police are looking for a man they say stole a package off of a porch shortly after it had been delivered.

Police say the theft happened in the early afternoon hours of Dec. 20 in the area of 15th and Stroud avenues in Kingsburg.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identify you’re asked to call Officer Underwood of the Kingsburg Police Department at 559-897-4418.