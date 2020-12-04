Over two dozen people rescued from Houston home in possible smuggling case, police say

by: Nexstar Media Wire

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) – A man seen running down the street in his underwear led officers to a suspected human smuggling operation where over two dozen people were being held in a southwest Houston home, police said Thursday.

The man was yelling that he had been kidnapped and that thirty more people were being held hostage inside the house, police said.

Officers said they rescued approximately 25 males and 1 female from the home.

Houston police are now working with the Department of Homeland Security on the case.

A Fort Bend school opened a gym to house the victims so they could get out of the cold, police said.

