Over 600 pounds of weed and $125K found during drug bust in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of pounds of marijuana, guns, and stacks of cash were uncovered after search warrants were served at multiple homes on Monday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:00 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at a home in Woodlake and at two homes in Visalia.

While searching the homes, the Sheriff’s Office says detectives found 611 pounds of marijuana, ammo, two pistols, a shotgun, and an AK-47 type rifle.

Detectives also reportedly found evidence of marijuana sales and $125,000 in cash inside of the homes.

The Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Luis Verduzco Morfin of Woodlake and 25-year-old Fabian Jimenez of Visalia were arrested and booked at the Adult Pre-Trail Facility.

Both men have been charged with possession of marijuana for sales, maintaining a residence for drug sales, and conspiracy.

The search warrants were served as part of a six-month long investigation into the illegal sales of marijuana.