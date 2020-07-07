Over 500 pounds worth of illegal fireworks confiscated in the last week, Fresno Fire says

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The Fresno Fire Department has been busy these last couple of days, not only with fire calls but also with calls for illegal fireworks.

The sky has also been lit up with illegal fireworks and 4th of July it was non-stop.

“Saturday night was an eye-opening experience. The majority of firefighters will tell you that that’s the most we’ve seen on the Fourth of July in Fresno. I think we can attribute that to the fact of the large gatherings were canceled so everybody took it upon themselves to do this but the concerning part is where is everyone getting all these aerial fireworks,” said Shane Brown with Fresno Fire.

He adds that in the last week over 500 pounds worth of illegal fireworks have been confiscated.

He explains that those fireworks are the stores, until enough are collected to be handed off to the state Fire Marshal.

“They can actually dismantle the firework and extract some of the material that’s in there that makes up the firework itself so for example the 1.3 type explosive or the 1.4 it’s a classification that the department of transportation uses for hazardous materials and then each type of material that they extract is then disposed of differently,” Brown said.

Some of the material is disposed of here and some is transported to different facilities in the east coast to be disposed of.

