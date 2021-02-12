Over 50 guns seized by Fresno Police as part of gang-op

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Fresno’s new Police Chief said 10 illegal high-powered guns were taken off the street as part of a gang operation on Thursday.

“These are stolen guns, ghost guns, fully-automatic weapons, modified shotguns,” said Balderrama. “Things that your average person does not carry.”

The department has been running the operation since the middle of January to try and a crackdown on the gang violence in the city.

Chief Paco Balderrama said over 70% of the over 70 homicides in 2020 were gang-related and over 40% of the over 700 shootings were gang-related.

“If you are gang banging in the city of Fresno there are going to be consequences,” said Balderrama.

Fresno’s top cop said the new gang operation based on intelligence to try and get illegal guns off the streets.

“We are not going to stop until we can make this community as safe as we can,” said Balderrama.

Balderrama said in the past couple of months, over 50 illegal guns seized, which he believes is lowering the number of shootings and murders.

“The firearms you see behind me are not toys,” said Balderrama. “They are serious weapons. They can do a lot of damage and definitely in the hands of the wrong person, they can do a lot of damage but I believe today that our city is safer today than yesterday.”

Balderrama said eight of the 13 homicides in 2021 have been gang-related.

Balderrama said the operation will be ongoing until there is a significant drop in crime. In the meantime, overtime for a lot of the officers because he said the department is severely understaffed.