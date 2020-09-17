Over 200 Marines to help firefighters battle Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In an evening Creek Fire update on Wednesday fire officials say they are expecting 230 Marines to help assist with Creek Fire.

Officials say that once the Marines arrive they will participate in training for two days and assist fire crews with tasks that include protecting homes and mopping up any damages left from the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

