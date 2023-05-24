SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Over two tons of meth was seized in Tulare County while it was en route between Mexico and Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on May 17, more than a dozen law enforcement agencies took part in the drug bust. The nine-month-long investigation resulted in 1,000 pounds of processed meth, 4,000 pounds of liquid meth, 14 guns and $50,000 in cash being seized.

It was determined that the meth originated from Mexico, stopped in Tulare County for processing and was then heading for Sacramento, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Three suspects, Armando Rosales Gonzalez, 35, of Tulare; Rogelio Ceniceros Flores, 37, of Jalisco, Mexico and Carlos Bobadilla, 39 of Tulare, were arrested.

The agencies involved in the bust included:

• Sacramento Area Intelligence and Narcotics Team

• Central Valley California High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

• California Multi-Jurisdictional Methamphetamine Enforcement Team

• Fresno Drug Enforcement Agency

• Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

• Kings County Sheriff’s Office

• Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

• Tulare Tactical Narcotics Team

• Tulare Police Department

• Clovis Police Department

• Fresno Police Department

• Woodlake Police Department

• Porterville Police Department

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail pending federal charges, officials say.