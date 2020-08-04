Over 100 demonstrators march from Fresno State to greek row in protest of sexual assault

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Protesters gathered outside of Fresno State on Monday against sexual assault.

The rally was organized by one of the University’s sorority students who filed a police report that claimed she was raped at a fraternity house in January 2020.

The march started on Shaw Avenue in front of the California State University sign and ended at Kappa Sigma.

Many of the protesters had signs in their hands as they chanted along the way.

“With one word at a time we can make an impact,” Fresno State Sophomore Karen Carrillo. “I am not here to change the world, but I am here to change at least one person’s world.”

The signs read ‘no means no’, ‘me too’, ‘leave me alone’, and ‘where is Joseph Castro’.

The student claimed she was sexually assaulted at the Kappa Sigma fraternity. She was not able to attend because she had a hearing regarding the event so her family led the way.

She claimed there are more incidents than one and an alleged ‘rape culture’ inside of the university’s Greek Life.

She wants her sorority and the fraternity that hosted the party to be shut down.

The university did initially suspend both but has now reinstated the sorority. The Kappa Sigma fraternity is suspended through the end of 2020 and will not be allowed to host parties until May 31, 2021.

President Joseph Castro released this statement:

“Acts of sexual assault are reprehensible, regardless of location and circumstances; I condemn them vigorously. We take reported assaults very seriously and will continue to do everything in our power to protect and support victims, as evidenced by the following actions in this particular case.”

Anyone who is a survivor and needs help can call a 24/7 hotline at 55-222-7273, a Fresno Police Department sexual assault unit at 559-621-2460, or the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-8029.

