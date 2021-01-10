Outages leave approximately 2,500+ customers without power in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Power outages in north Fresno on Sunday have left approximately 2,750 customers without power, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

The outages began around 10:36 a.m. and the utility estimates electricity is expected to be restored by about 2 p.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown but PG&E says they will be assessing the cause.