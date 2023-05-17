(NEXSTAR) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile — perhaps the most accurately named vehicle in the history of transportation — is getting a new name for the first time since its debut in 1936.

The company’s fleet of sausage-shaped cars will henceforth be known as “Frankmobiles” to bring attention to a new recipe for All Beef Franks, according to Oscar Mayer.

“Debuting this week, the fleet of six vehicles feature bun-derful new elements, including saucy exterior decals, Frank Whistles (formerly Wiener Whistles) and a newly renamed class of Hotdoggers behind the wheel — now known as Frankfurters,” the company wrote in a press release.

In addition to their new monikers, Oscar Mayer’s Frankmobiles will also be handing out coupons for free packages of hot dogs, but only for visitors named Frank (or any “iteration” of the name, according to Oscar Mayer).

A representative for Oscar Mayer would not say whether the Wienermobile’s rebranding was intended to be permanent, or simply scheduled through the end of the company’s promotional campaign for its All Beef Franks.

“For now, the Frankmobile is a name Oscar Mayer is trying out to see if it cuts the mustard with its fans,” a representative for the brand said.

There are currently six Frankmobiles in Oscar Mayer’s “meat fleet,” according to the company. Fans (along with any Franks, Franklins, Francises or Francines hoping to score some free food) can keep up with their whereabouts via the official Oscar Mayer website.