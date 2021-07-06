Organizations urge farm workers and the community to get vaccinated

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Plaza Mendoza Apartments, which is owned by the Cesar Chavez Foundation, brought together several organizations on Tuesday to help get anyone in the area vaccinated, heavily targeting farm workers.

“The farmworkers, they’re essential workers, it’s very important for them to be vaccinated because they’re providing the majority of the food that we eat at home,” said Erika Hall, the Regional Program Coordinator for the Cesar Chavez Foundation.

Hall says it’s what the labor and civil rights icon would have wanted.

“For us to be able to be an extension of that legacy and provide resources to the community and bring them on-site is huge. So here at Plaza Mendoza, it’s just really continuing the work of Cesar Chavez and also everyone that worked alongside him.”

Around fifty percent of Fresno County residents have had at least one vaccination and this is the third event held by the United Farm Workers Foundation and their partners –the UFW Foundation is key to the effort of getting workers vaccinated and said it takes more than getting a shot to thoroughly protect yourself.

“COVID does exist. I know there’s a lot of people who don’t want to get vaccinated, but I keep telling them, please do so and protect yourself. Even though you do get your COVID shot, keep protecting yourself and use your mask.”

The next event is Saturday at the Casa Velasco Apartments at 4050 North Fruit Avenue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a $25 gift card will be given to the first fifty people to get vaccinated.