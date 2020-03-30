Organizations accepting donations for community members affected by COVID-19 in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Organizations in Merced County are accepting donations for community members affected by COVID-19.

The donations can be dropped off at two locations at Bethel Community Church at 415 I Street, Los Banos, Ca 93635 and the Salvation Army at 1440 W. 12th Street Merced, Ca 95341.

A list of the requested donations:

Hand Sanitizer

Antibacterial Soap

Disinfecting wipes and Sprays

Laundry Detergent

Allows for purchase of most needed items

Gift Cards: Where food and supplies can be purchased (ex. Grocery stores, Drug stores, Target, Walmart, Amazon, Visa, Mastercards)

Hygiene Products

Personal care products

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Infant formula

Adult diapers

Disinfectant

Tissue

Paper towels

Toilet Paper

Paper Goods

