Organizations accepting donations for community members affected by COVID-19 in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Organizations in Merced County are accepting donations for community members affected by COVID-19.

The donations can be dropped off at two locations at Bethel Community Church at 415 I Street, Los Banos, Ca 93635 and the Salvation Army at 1440 W. 12th Street Merced, Ca 95341.

A list of the requested donations:

  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Antibacterial Soap
  • Disinfecting wipes and Sprays
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Allows for purchase of most needed items
  • Gift Cards: Where food and supplies can be purchased (ex. Grocery stores, Drug stores, Target, Walmart, Amazon, Visa, Mastercards)
  • Hygiene Products
  • Personal care products
  • Diapers
  • Baby Wipes
  • Infant formula
  • Adult diapers
  • Disinfectant
  • Tissue
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet Paper
  • Paper Goods

COVID-19 resource links:

