Organizations accepting donations for community members affected by COVID-19 in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Organizations in Merced County are accepting donations for community members affected by COVID-19.
The donations can be dropped off at two locations at Bethel Community Church at 415 I Street, Los Banos, Ca 93635 and the Salvation Army at 1440 W. 12th Street Merced, Ca 95341.
A list of the requested donations:
- Hand Sanitizer
- Antibacterial Soap
- Disinfecting wipes and Sprays
- Laundry Detergent
- Allows for purchase of most needed items
- Gift Cards: Where food and supplies can be purchased (ex. Grocery stores, Drug stores, Target, Walmart, Amazon, Visa, Mastercards)
- Hygiene Products
- Personal care products
- Diapers
- Baby Wipes
- Infant formula
- Adult diapers
- Disinfectant
- Tissue
- Paper towels
- Toilet Paper
- Paper Goods
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
