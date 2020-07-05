Organization held car caravan outside of Fresno County Jail demanding PPE for inmates

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) –The Democratic Socialists of America Fresno Chapter held a car caravan rally outside the Fresno County Jail Saturday.

The chapter was advocating for better protection from COVID-19 for the inmates inside.

They drove around the building, demanding better PPE and social distancing within the jail.

As well as letting inmates know they’re not alone.

“We’re going to make sure that they know that we’re here and that we stand with them. Every life is valuable, and we want to make sure that Fresno is united and in solidarity with each and every one of our community members,” David Paredes with Democratic Socialists of America – Fresno Chapter said.

More than 600 inmates at the Fresno County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

