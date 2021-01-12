(NewsNation Now) — Some good news to start off 2021: Oreo is releasing a limited-edition strawberry frosted donut flavored cookie complete with glittery pink creme filling.
The new treat is two golden Oreo cookies stuffed with a double layer of pink-colored strawberry-flavored creme with rainbow sprinkles and a donut-flavored creme. Drool-worthy, right?
The new Oreo is set to debut in March. They’re only available while supplies last however, so get your hands on this creme-worthy cookie concoction before they’re all gone.
Oreo also collaborated with Grammy award-winning artist Lady Gaga to release cookies inspired by her latest album, “Chromatica.” The cookie features a golden Oreo with a pink-orange hue and is stuffed with green creme. Topping it off is etched designs influenced by the album.
NewsNation affiliate WDSU contributed to this report.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.