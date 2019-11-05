Orange Cove’s animal shelter service dropped by the city

ORANGE COVE, California (KGPE) – The Friends of Orange Cove Animal Shelter has worked with the City of Orange Cove since 2014, but this month the city terminated the contract.

The non-profit’s duties include holding lost or stray dogs and finding them new homes. Workers and volunteers are all on edge, not knowing why this happened.

“Why would they terminate a contract when it benefited the city in every way?” asked Lead Director for Friends of Orange Cove Animal Shelter Adriana Figueroa.

According to Figueroa, the City of Orange Cove would pay the non-profit $2,500 a month. The termination letter said they would not be getting any more money to assist the animal shelter. Figueroa said she is now worried about the dogs’ safety because the city of Orange Cove does not have an animal control officer.

“We would get these dogs sometimes they are tranquilized sometimes overly tranquilized and it takes us a day or two to get them to stand up on their own.”

Assistant to the Superintendent for the City of Orange Cove David Lopez said the non-profit did not fulfill their side of the contract, which became a liability to the city.

“The monthly reports were not coming in, in a timely manner and they terminated their workers’ comp.”

Instead of having the non-profit lead the animal shelter, Lopez said they are looking to create a new position with the city to solely oversee the animal shelter.

“We are still wanting to work with focus if they want to come in and volunteer their time and help out with animals there at the shelter they are able to do so.”

The Friends of Orange Cove Animal Services has until December 10th to leave the animal shelter.

