Orange Cove Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Orange Cove Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing at-risk 16-year-old girl.

Carmen Gritselle Rodriguez was last seen on April 8.

Officials say Carmen weighs 135 pounds, is 5’1″ and has red hair and brown eyes. Police did not provide any information on what she was last seen wearing, or where she was last seen.

Those with information on Carmen’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Fresno Sheriff’s Office at 559-626-5177 and reference Orange Cove Police Department case number 21-0344.