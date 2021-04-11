Orange Cove Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

News
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Orange Cove Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing at-risk 16-year-old girl.

Carmen Gritselle Rodriguez was last seen on April 8.

Officials say Carmen weighs 135 pounds, is 5’1″ and has red hair and brown eyes. Police did not provide any information on what she was last seen wearing, or where she was last seen. 

Those with information on Carmen’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Fresno Sheriff’s Office at 559-626-5177 and reference Orange Cove Police Department case number 21-0344.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com