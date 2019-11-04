Orange Cove Animal Shelter is ending their partnership with Friends of Orange Cove Animal Shelter

ORANGE COVE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Orange Cove Animal Shelter is ending its partnership with the non-profit Friends of Orange Cove Animal Shelter.

The nonprofit took to Facebook saying,

“It is with great sadness that Friends of Orange Cove Animal Shelter announces that after more than four years of partnership, the city of Orange Cove has decided to end its contract with us,” According to the non-profit the decision was made by the city of Orange Cove.

The Friends of Orange Cove Animal Shelter said they had been a partner with the city since 2015.

They say they provide a shelter whose lice release date has. Been around 99%.

This story is developing and more updates will be provided throughout the day.

