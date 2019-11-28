Operation Christmas Presence will watch out for you (and your shopping)

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – This time of year is one of the busiest for shopping centers – and officers are getting ready.

2019’s Operation Christmas Presence is a joint effort by the California Highway Patrol, Fresno Police Department, and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Their goal is to cut down on thefts from cars during the holiday season.

“It’s scary to pick this time of year to do something like that,” said Shopper Rick Neely. “It is a terrible thing.”

The California Highway Patrol says there is an uptick in thefts during the holiday season.

“Auto thieves are looking for victims,” said CHP Assistant Chief Ceto Ortiz. “They are looking for unlocked cars. They are looking for people warming their vehicles and leaving the keys in there. And they are also looking for vehicles that have packages in there.”

In November 2018, there were over 350 car thefts in Fresno County. That’s why officers remind people to always shut their trunks and lock their doors.

CHP, Fresno Police, and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office do their part through an increase in patrols around shopping centers like Fashion Fair and River Park Shopping Center.

“We are going to catch you,” said Fresno Police Captain Mindy Casto. “That is our message to people who think about victimizing people out shopping during the Christmas Season.”

Shoppers like Pamela Ellzy noticed the police presence.

“I just feel like it is a safer place,” said Ellzy. “We can enjoy ourselves a little more and it is always nice to have policemen looking out for everyone.

Operation Christmas Presence will be continued through the holiday season.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.