OPA! Fresno Greek Festival adds second TO-GO food event

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The annual Fresno Greek Festival did not happen this year due to COVID 19, but you can still get the food.

Meal orders can be purchased online at Fresno Greek Fest TO-GO orders must be paid by midnight on Oct. 21 then go to the drive-through at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church to pick up your order on Oct. 24 from noon to 7 p.m.

