One woman killed after head-on crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One woman killed after a head-on collision in Tulare County on Friday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol says they responded to the area of Ave 184 and Road 64 around 6 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a suspected DUI driver.

Authorities say the suspected DUI driver was identified as 27-year-old, Oscar Lopez-Almeida.

The 62-year-old woman from Tulare was dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Almeida was booked in Tulare County Jail. No other injuries were reported.

