One week after Fresno is rocked by a mass shooting, faith communities unite in prayer

The annual Thanksgiving prayer service is hosted by the Interfaith Alliance of Central California

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — A week after a mass shooting devastated the city of Fresno, a gathering of all faiths happened at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno. More than a dozen different religious backgrounds took part in this annual Thanksgiving prayer service.

The service has been organized by the Interfaith Alliance of Central California for at least five years. The organization’s co-chairs say it’s all about building relations no matter your religious beliefs.

To do that, leaders of all faiths recite their prayers on the same stage. The service also includes musical performances, like a set by Taiko drummers from members of the Fresno Buddhist Temple.

By doing this, the hope is to show we’re all fundamentally human.

“Our effort is to bring people together to show civility in a public setting — to encourage that and demonstrate that,” said Rev. Norman Broadbent, co-chair of the Interfaith Alliance of Central California.

Broadbent and his fellow co-chair, Irfan Ali, say educating each other of our different beliefs is key to ultimately building respect for each others’ views.

While the service showcases a wide swath of Fresno’s diversity, the co-chairs say there are still people missing from the conversation. Ali said those missed opportunities to bridge the gap help caused tragedies like the mass shooting in southeast Fresno last Sunday.

Fresno Police still haven’t found the people responsible for shooting up a football party on the 5300 block of East Lamona Ave. Four men died that night and six others had to be sent to the hospital.

Ali said building respect and understanding in each other is needed to prevent these things from happening.

“I think that the more we learn about each other, the better chance we are that we will fight less,” he said.

After the service, attendees broke bread and shared a meal together.