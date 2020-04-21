One unit destroyed in Fresno apartment fire, no injuries reported

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – One apartment was gutted and another severely damaged after a fire in Fresno Monday.

According to Fresno Fire, the blaze broke out shortly after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex at Princeton and Weber. Neighbors called 911 after hearing the smoke detectors in the ground floor apartment.

Fire crews say the flames reached the second-floor unit. Approximately 30 firefighters were on the scene and were able to contain the fire to the two apartments.

“Possibly four people who are going to be displaced by the fire with no injuries,” said Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Kirk Wanless.

“Multiple pets were rescued out of the building. Overall pretty good results for this incident. Good thing people had smoke detectors and responded quickly when they heard them.”

The cause of the fire is unknown. Investigators say the damage estimate could be as high as $50,000.

