One pinned under vehicle after crash in central Fresno, two in critical condition

News

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno.

Officers responding to the scene near Clinton Avenue and Van Ness Boulevard found a van that had been traveling eastbound on Clinton had collided with Mini Cooper. Additionally, police found a pedestrian who had been pinned underneath the vehicles.

The driver of the Mini Cooper and the pedestrian were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the van was detained by police and identified by witnesses.

It is unknown at this point if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.

