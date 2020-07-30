One of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state is in Tulare County; over 9,000 cases reported

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE) – Tulare County is one of the counties in the Central Valley hardest-hit by COVID-19.

On Wednesday, their cases surpassed 9,000. Tulare County is also home to one of the highest infection rates in the state.

Within the past few weeks, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency says they’ve seen more cases linked to family gatherings. They are averaging about 1,000 new cases a day.

“We are reporting our largest number of hospitalizations this week to date since the beginning of the pandemic, we are reporting over a hundred patients needing to be hospitalized due to COVID-19,” said the agency’s Carrie Monteiro.

State health officials set a benchmark for counties: no more than 100 cases per 100,000 people. In Tulare County, that number is more than 500. The health department says the virus, known for devastating nursing homes early on, has hit farm workers hard and continued to spread across the county.

“We have seen trends continue to come from healthcare workers, from essential workers, but in the last few weeks, we have seen cases come in from all sectors, all ages. So we’re really seeing cases come in from every geographical area and across the board,” Monteiro.

When asked whether a new shelter in place order could be on the horizon, Monteiro said it remains to be seen.

“But we are urging everyone in the county to be vigilant,” said Monteiro.

Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend says a new shutdown order is not expected.

“We’re not really anticipating that, no,” said Townsend.

Townsend says the economic impact is too devastating.

“We are causing now social and socioeconomic impacts that are not only going to last through the virus time but for years,” said Townsend.

COVID-19 resource links:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.