One more coronavirus case reported in Merced County – total at 9

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials reported one additional COVID-19 case on Sunday, bringing the total to nine.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The new case is currently under investigation, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.