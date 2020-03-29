One more coronavirus case reported in Merced County – total at 8

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials reported one additional COVID-19 case on Saturday, bringing the total to eight.

The new case is currently under investigation, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

