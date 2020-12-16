CBS47 Renew-A-Ride: Family takes home a car just in time for Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A Kerman family got an early Christmas present.

Dolores Jane Merino says her mom, Grace Merino, had been struggling to take her younger sister to UCSF for her chemo trial after their family car kept breaking down– leaving them with unreliable transportation.

Her sister suffers from Neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. The dad, another sister, and brother also suffer from Neurofibromatosis.

“It’s so hard to see my mom in tears because she can’t to and from places. Not only that, my little sister’s chemo trial is in jeopardy of being taken away because she couldn’t get out to San Francisco,” said Dolores.

Merino says that her mom had hours reduced at work and could not afford to fix her van.

“I just want to first and foremost say thank you on behalf of my family and I for the opportunity, we are forever grateful and thankful to have been apart of an amazing event.”

Merino says the family is grateful and relieved.

“One struggle is going to be put to bed and behind us.”