One killed, another hospitalized after head-on crash in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was hospitalized following a head-on collision in Madera County Thursday.

The accident occurred on Avenue 9 and Road 38.

Authorities say a driver in a white sedan was traveling westbound on Avenue 9 and went on the opposing side of the road. It then collided with a pickup truck. Both vehicles were occupied by just the drivers.

The driver in the white sedan was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle was on fire. The driver of the pickup was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Police do not know if alcohol, drugs, or speeding were factors in the collision.