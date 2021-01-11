One hospitalized after downtown Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are investigating after a person was shot in the area of Tuolumne and Fulton streets in downtown Fresno Monday morning.

Fresno Police said around 8:30 A.M. police responded to reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived they found one person was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

After a short standoff, police detained a second person in the area.