One hospitalized after downtown Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are investigating after a person was shot in the area of Tuolumne and Fulton streets in downtown Fresno Monday morning.
Fresno Police said around 8:30 A.M. police responded to reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived they found one person was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.
After a short standoff, police detained a second person in the area.
