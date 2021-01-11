One dead as car and semi-truck collide in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is dead after officers say a vehicle moved into the path of an oncoming semi-truck near Fresno Monday, investigators say.

Just after 1:00 P.M. on Monday, California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of a wreck near Highway 180 and Blythe in Fresno County. Investigators say a Volkswagen Jetta that had been traveling westbound on the highway had collided with an oncoming semi-truck.

The driver of the Jetta was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured, investigators say.