One dead and another in the hospital after car collision in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One dead and another in the hospital after a car collision in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials say they responded to a car collision on Thursday morning at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning near Fowler and American avenues.

Authorities say the driver of a white Ford Fusion was driving south on Fowler Avenue, while the second driver driving a three-axle international truck-tractor pulling an unloaded flatbed trailer was driving west on American Avenue.

The driver of the first vehicle was identified as Douglas Ward, 71, from Fresno. While the second driver was identified Justo Cantu Jr, 45, from Del Rey, according to authorities

Authorities say Ward failed to stop and yield at a posted sign stating, “cross traffic does not stop.” driving directly into the path of the truck tractor.

Cantu turned to the left while attempting to avoid a collision but was unable to stop before the front of his truck tractor collided with the left side of the Ford Fusion, according to authorities.

Authorities say a passenger that was inside the vehicle with Ward sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the collision scene. Ward also had major injuries and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Cantu was not injured but it was determined the was driving out of class for the commercial vehicle he was operating, according to authorities.

Authorities say alcohol or drugs are not a factor in this collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Any inquiries or additional information may be directed to the Fresno area, public information officer.

