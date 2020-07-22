One dead after southwest Fresno shooting; police working on motive

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One man is dead after police say he was struck by gunfire in southwest Fresno Tuesday.

The incident took place shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of Clara and Vine avenues. Officers say the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot and killed. He has not been officially identified. Investigators are working to establish a motive.

According to police, the incident began when they received calls about shots fired in the area – and then immediately got word that the victim’s family was rushing him to the hospital. That’s where the man succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Lt. Anthony Dewall says officers were already in the area when the shots were fired.

“It was within a couple of minutes that they were actually on scene. My guess is that as they were traveling to this location and they probably got passed by the victim on another roadway. It was that fast.”

Dewall said the police helicopter also saw a second vehicle following the one the victim was in. It was pulled over, and investigators are trying to determine if the people inside are connected in any way to the shooting.

“This is a gang area, but it’s really too early to tell exactly if this is gang-related,” said Lt. Dewall. “We’re still trying to get our victim positively identified and see what kind of association he has to gangs – if any.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

