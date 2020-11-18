One dead after he was ejected from his car in Fresno County crash

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – One man is dead after CHP says he was ejected from his car during a crash in Fresno County Tuesday.

Officers say it happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of Jameson and Manning, outside Raisin City.

Witnesses told officers the driver was speeding when the car lost control and rolled over. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car.

“There are some indications that there’s alcohol at the scene,” said Sgt. Joseph Bianchi. “We don’t know if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or not at this point, that will be part of our investigation that we’ll find out at a later time.”

The victim has not been officially identified.