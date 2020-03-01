One dead after a fatal car accident in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One dead after a car accident in Clovis on Saturday afternoon, according to Clovis police department.

Authorities say they responded to the area near San Jose Ave. and Beverly Dr. just before 5 p.m for multiple calls of a single-vehicle accident.

Police say when they arrived they saw a man pinned in the driver seat unresponsive. Clovis fire crews had to use tools to extricate him from the vehicle.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Authorities say two children were found in the backseat uninjured. Family members told police the accident may have been caused by medical issues.

Police say the area will be closed off for a few hours to investigate the cause of the accident.

#TrafficAlert – Minnewawa Ave is CLOSED between Shaw Ave & Barstow Ave for a collision. Our Collision Reconstruction Unit is responding to investigate. Avoid the area or expect delays in the area.



This thread will be updated as available. pic.twitter.com/evpRbQU2Kn — Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) March 1, 2020

