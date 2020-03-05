One dead, 5 wounded, including a 7-year-old girl in Tulare shooting

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are looking for a suspect after 6 people including a 7-year-old girl were shot at a gathering in Tulare Wednesday night.

#Tulare: An investigation team has been on scene overnight at Tulare Ave and I St collecting evidence after a shooting leaves 1 dead & 5 injured, including a 7-year-old. At last update they are all in stable condition. There is no suspect information at this time. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/J9fPToVfNN — Fabiola Ramirez (@FabRamirezTV) March 5, 2020

Police say around 10:20 p.m. a large group of people was gathered for a celebration of life for a family member who had been buried earlier that day.

Police say 5 victims were transported to local area hospitals. One woman was treated at the scene for a minor injury and refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police say a 23-year-old man died at Tulare Adventist Health Hospital. Two men and one woman are currently listed as in stable condition.

Police say the 7-year-old girl was struck several times and was transported to Valley Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the gunman walked up to the group, opened fire then ran off. The motive is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Detective Vasquez at (559)685-2300 x 2142 or Sergeant Richard Payne at (559)685-2300 x 4265.

