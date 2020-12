BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine senators debated for hour after hour over legalizing abortion, wrangling into the early hours of Wednesday before a vote that could mark the culmination of a decades-long fight by women's groups in Pope Francis' homeland and have repercussions across a continent where the procedure is largely illegal.

The bill, which would legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of a pregnancy, was already approved by Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies and had the support of President Alberto Fernández, meaning the Senate vote would be its final hurdle.