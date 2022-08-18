YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Aug 18, 2022 / 03:38 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 18, 2022 / 03:38 PM PDT
When Mashruf Habib’s son was diagnosed with autism, he had no idea it would be so difficult to pinpoint the type of care his son needed.
So he started his own company, Omoide Health, which uses data to match parents with specialized child care.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com