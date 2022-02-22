Olympic-level coach sharing knowledge with Valley figure skaters

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Central Valley may not be a hotbed for figure skating, but at the Gateway Ice Center these days, there is a legendary coach sharing his knowledge.



“This is my club,” said Gilley Nicholson, on a recent Saturday at the Gateway Ice Center. “I grew up with this club, so I’m trying to give a little bit back.”

The 71-year-old Nicholson was introduced to skating as a young boy in Fresno.



“A friend of mine at school (Bullard elementary school) asked me to a birthday party, and I went to the birthday party, and we went ice skating, and that was it,” said Nicholson.

He would go on to compete at the sectional level as a skater, and later toured with the Ice Capades all over the world.

“When you’re young, it’s the thing to do you know, no responsibilities and got to see all the big cities,” said Nicholson about touring with the show.

But it was later as a coach where he would really become a household name in the sport. After settling in the Bay Area, Gilley coached 2022 U.S. figure skating Olympians Karen Chen and Alysa Liu.

“I feel blessed that I have had two students,” said Nicholson. “Two out of the three on the Olympic team are my students.”



“So it’s really fun when he’ll say ‘oh you know, I spoke with Karen’s dad last night,” said Tina McDonald, Gateway’s Skating Director. “And it’s like ohh, he knows those people.”

Nicholson retired from coaching full-time back in 2018 and moved back to Fresno one year later, but coaching and skating are still in his blood.



“You can skate forever,” says Nicholson. “Look at me. I’m getting old, but here I am, still moving around.”

And still taking time to help young skaters here in the Valley.

“I remember when we first met, I was like, I couldn’t comprehend it, it was a bit scary, is he gonna be like pushy,” says 13-year-old skater Aanya Patel, who gets coaching from Nicholson. “And he turned out to be an amazing coach.”