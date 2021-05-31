Old Town Clovis double homicide suspect and accomplice captured in Arizona, police say

The Clovis Police Department says Eddie Cordero (left) and Anthony Guzman (right) have been arrested in Arizona.

CLOVIS, California. (KGPE) – Authorities have made an arrest in the Old Town Clovis bar shooting that left two men dead and a third wounded.

The Clovis Police Department announced on Monday that the main suspect in the shooting, 25-year-old Eddie Cordero of Fresno, was arrested by officers in Phoenix, Arizona.

A second suspect, 25-year-old Anthony Guzman, was also arrested there too on an accessory to murder charge.

The shooting reportedly took place inside of the Palace Bar on Saturday, May 22 after an argument resulted in staff asking a group of patrons to leave the business.

Police say Cordero and Guzman were a part of that group and returned to the bar around 2 a.m. before Codero shot and killed 21-year-old Merehildo Luna and 27-year-old Andres Sanchez.

Photos of Andres Sanchez (left) and Merehildo Luna (right).

“He didnt deserve to die the way he did,” said Crystal, a longtime friend of Sanchez.

She says Sanchez was an easy going and fun loving father of two.

“He was a good person, he had a good heart, whatever he needed he was there for you,” Crystal said.

Outside the Palace Bar, a single candle sits as a reminder of the horrific night.

A friend of Sanchez’s family says they are happy the suspect has been caught and justice will be served.

“To take the lives of two people and injure a third is not tolerated in our town,” said Clovis Mayor Jose Flores.

The Clovis Police Department taped off the Palace Bar following a fatal double-shooting on Saturday, May 22. (Photo: Clovis Police)

Mayor Flores commends the police department for making a swift arrest, and warns others looking for trouble to steer clear.

“If you want to come to Clovis you should come for entertainment, to have fun but if you want to do something that is horrific like what he did, we will be looking for you,” explained Flores.

He hopes residents and business owners can feel safe once again.

“Clovis is a very safe place.”

Cordero and Guzman were booked into the Maricopa County Jail and are will be extradited back to Fresno County to face charges.