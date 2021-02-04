Old Spaghetti Factory founder dies at 92

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The founder and matriarch of the Old Spaghetti Factory passed away on Jan. 21 from natural causes at 92, according to The Old Spaghetti Factory.

The Old Spaghetti Factory was founded in 1969 by Guss and Sally Dussin in Portland, Oregon there are over 40 locations across 13 states including Fresno.

The Old Spaghetti Factory said Sally was a grand Texas gem with a big heart who lived a big life with her loving husband Guss. Together the devoted duo created The Old Spaghetti Factory and shared their passion for spaghetti, antiques, crystal light fixtures, rich jewel-colored velvet, and old trolleys.