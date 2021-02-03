Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill case

COLUMBUS, OHio (AP) — A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Coy and another officer responded to a neighbor’s nonemergency call after 1 a.m. on Dec. 22 about a car in front of his house in the city’s northwest side that had been running, then shut off, then turned back on, according to a copy of the call released in December.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy. There is no audio because the officer hadn’t activated the body camera; an automatic “look back” feature captured the shooting without audio.

Hill was on the garage floor for several minutes without an officer on the scene coming to his aid.