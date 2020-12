Oficiales buscan a los sospechosos involucrados en un presunto apuñalamiento de odio en Hanford

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) - Police officers in Hanford are working to establish what led to the shooting death of a 39-year-old man on Dec. 25.

Officers say they responded to the 700 block of S. Redington just before 9 p.m. following a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Eoldest Young lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.