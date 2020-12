Oficial de policía de la ciudad de Fresno fallece debido a COVID-19

2020 has been a tough year, so as the year winds down the Sports Central team wants to remind our viewers of all the great things we’ve seen from central valley athletes and teams so far this century. Each weekday through Dec. 30th during our 6 pm newscasts on KSEE24 and CBS47 (and during our 11 pm newscasts on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day), the Sports Central team is counting down the 20 best central valley sports stories over the last 20 years, something we’re calling 20 in ’20. Of course, it was hard to narrow the list down to 20, so we thought some other stories, like the story below, deserved to be mentioned as well.

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Danny Trejo has a Hollywood name, and he's got the game to go with it.

Just this past September, Trejo announced he would be skipping a possible senior season of college soccer in the spring at CSUN to prepare for the upcoming MLS SuperDraft in January.