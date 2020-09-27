Officials reduce evacuation order for areas affected by SQF Complex Fire in Tulare County

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have downgraded a mandatory evacuation order to a voluntary evacuation order in some areas affected by SQF Complex Fire Saturday afternoon.

The areas that have been downgraded from mandatory evacuation order to voluntary evacuation order are:

South Fork Drive in Three Rivers, from Conley Bridge (just south of Heidi Drive) to Cinnamon Canyon Road, east from South Fork Drive to Cinnamon Gap and Blossom Peak Road, south of Mountain Springs Road to Blossom Peak Ridge and

to Cinnamon Canyon Road.



Officials say this means residents may return to their homes after showing proof of residency to posted law enforcement. Only property owners and residents are permitted to return at this time.

Residents returning to evacuation areas should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice, as the fire is still active in some areas.

Tulare County has two levels of evacuations: mandatory and voluntary. The following communities remain under mandatory evacuation orders:

Ponderosa

Alpine Village

Sequoia Crest

Doyle Springs

Cedar Slope

Upper Tule River Corridor (Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire, and Points

between, Mineral King, Silver City, Portions of Three Rivers, and Cahoon Mountain).



The following communities remain under voluntary evacuation orders:

The community of Springville (all points between Globe Dr. and Balch Park Rd.), the remainder of Three Rivers, Cherokee Oaks, Old Three Rivers Rd.

